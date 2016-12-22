How About A Little Energy Fair Play?

Recently the Obama administration finalized a rule that lets wind-energy companies operate high speed turbines for up to 30 years-even if it means the killing or injuring of federally protected bald and golden eagles.

Wind power has been a huge push by President Barrack Obama and, in his search for a legacy, it appears that he and his administration, whom seem to always air on the side of conservation, decided this rule is much too important for the president to leave for the next administration.

Under the new rule, wind companies and other power providers will not face penalties if they kill or injure up to 4200 bald eagles, nearly four times the current limit, and the law will stretch for 30 years.

While oil, coal, and timber projects can be tied up in litigation for years, and coal and steel towns are disappearing from the landscape at a alarming rate, it seems this environmentally radical decision is really quite a huge departure for the president and democrats. Yet all is quiet.

Meanwhile, timber and coal lawsuits sit idle in the courts. If there is even a slight chance that fracking could cause an earth quake (it can’t) or that cows emit to much carbon (really?) there must be years and years of studies done and there must be instant stoppage of all work.

But with one sweep of a pen and not one word heard from the Sierra Club or other conservation groups, the Obama administration has made the decision to not only kill and maim thousands of American bald and golden eagles, but they conveniently have saved themselves millions of dollars in legal fees. And why?

Because the administration feels the end justifies the means, they must push this agenda through, and it must be done for the good of all concerned (except the eagles of course) before Trump comes into office.

Even to us deplorables, we get it. If I wanted to push wind energy and I believed that someone, one day, will develop a energy storage system that will hold the wind energy when its windy and then turn around and release that power when its not and it is needed, then I would have to agree.

But wouldn’t it be nice if start up energy companies needed a little help to push something through that they, too, would be given the benefit of the doubt that the end result would help everyone concerned?

Years ago start ups took the chance and were not slowed down by environmental groups that brought everything to a halt as soon as they could think up ways to stop them.

But now it’s different when the shoe is on the other foot. Just think about the president that won’t let a pipeline cross the state, even though the pipeline company has complied with all the rules and regulations, and everything was done to the letter of the law, but he remains silent.

But when it comes to the killing of thousands of eagles we are to stand down in the face of energy improvements and cleaner air.

It seems in the energy field, it would be nice if that the same common sense approach was used equally across the board.