Montana Commissioner of Securities & Insurance, Matt Rosendale Would Not Run For Congress in Special Election.

The main reason Matt Rosendale was recently elected for Commissioner of Securities and Insurance in the state of Montana is because people of the state believe he is smart enough to handle all the changes that are surely coming with the Affordable Care Act.

No one except for the President himself knows what the plan will be to repeal the health care system and to keep the high risk folks on a plan, While still trying to keep it affordable for everyone.

Rosendale who lives in Dawson County, but is originally from Maryland not only won, but he won in a state where, if you do not have roots as deep as 3rd or 4th generation, then you are just a tourist passing through.

Greg Gianforte spent millions of his owns dollars and has lived, worked and raised his family in Montana for over 30 years, but even so, The Montana Democratic party successfully labeled him as a New Jersey millionaire who was going to sweep in and turn the I-90/I-94 interchange into the New Jersey Turnpike with full toll’s, Or worse!

After Rosendale surprised and was elected in November, Word came out that he was very interested in running in the possible special election if Congressman Ryan Zinke is confirmed next week for Interior Secretary and leaves his Congressional seat open.

The very sharp and hard charging Republican seemed ready to show anyone and everyone who didn’t endorse him or didn’t give him a chance of being elected, That he is someone very capable of leaving Helena in his political dust.

After all, Rosendale was the only Republican that was not officially endorsed by the influential Montana Chamber of Commerce and then defeated a popular Democrat, Jesse Laslovich who is not only from Montana but from Anaconda, Which is just about as Montana as say, Butte!

Wednesday, On Voices of Montana radio show, Matt told the audience that he will not run for Zinke’s possible seat and said he has “Way too much on his plate already,” Just tackling the day-to-day duties in his present office and with the duties of being one of the state’s five, State Lands Board members.

It’s good news that Matt Rosendale will finish the job that he was elected to do, A job that he is well qualified for after all the US Senate and US Congress isn’t going anywhere.