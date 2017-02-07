My Thoughts For Today

Is the mainstream media intentionally lying about Donald Trump or are they just misinformed, Why do they say it’s wrong when Donald Trump says it but it was fine when Obama said the same thing?

For sure the mainstream media no longer feels comfortable in Washington DC, They certainly are not used to this fast pace of governing or being called out directly by the Trump administration when they feel they have been misrepresented.

But they should have expected this all along, If they need a reminder with whom they are dealing with then they should go back and actually watch and listen to the many hundreds of rally’s and political speeches Trump gave before he was elected.

It’s all right there, Laid out clearly step by step what he is currently doing, Nothing has really changed, The one problem is that they never thought he would be elected and didn’t listen to what he was actually saying.

Many people will say that the mainstream media was much more interested in the behavior of the crowds or Trump himself pumping up those crowds than anything that was actually being said by then candidate, Donald Trump.

Undoubtedly the main stream media outlets that cover Donald Trump really don’t care if it’s the wrong or right information. They are reporting directly to their audience like the people that marched in the women’s march, Rioted at the Berkeley campus or were against Betsy Devos.

So, you could say that the mainstream media is only speaking to their target audience who of course is the anti-trump crowd, Which in turn takes that message right or wrong, Directly to the streets who then preaches it like the gospel.

Interestingly though, Some of that target audience must not be watching because if you follow the ratings they show that their so low over at CNN or MSNBC that they hardly register in many cable markets.

However, In Montana you have a much more sympathetic crowd to the present administration. You have many people who support the president and love when he stands up and talks directly to the media especially when he calls them out on their poor reporting.

That brings us to Senator Jon Tester who is in a very tough position when it comes to the Trump administration. He represents a red state but must listen to his very blue base. So what should he do when it comes to working with the president?

That’s where you come in, Are you happy with what the president and his staff have accomplished so far? Do you like whom he has nominated? Do you believe America is now heading in the right direction?

Then you should get a hold of John Tester’s office and tell him how you feel. Jon Tester is asking for comments and Montanans should tell him how they feel one way or the other.

Contact Jon Tester here today! One thing is for sure he needs a lot of different types of Montana voters to get elected in his upcoming re-election bid, be sure he knows how you feel, one way or another.

On the bright side, Even though Jon Tester told us he was bombarded with calls to not confirm Betsy Devos (teachers and union members) She was confirmed anyway, But because no democrats compromised, It took the Vice President to break the tie.

Many people will remember that come 2018.