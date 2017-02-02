NASHVILLE, TN (February 2, 2017) – This week over 7,000 cattlemen and women are in Nashville, TN for the Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show. And during the convention, they’ll have the opportunity to hear updates on important policy issues the NCBA is working on in Washington, DC on their behalf. Mark Eisele is a former Wyoming Stock Growers Association president from Cheyenne and talked with the Northern Ag Network’s Russell Nemetz in Music City. The Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show is February 1-3, 2017 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort Hotel. For more information, visit www.beefusa.org. Source: NCBA & Northern Ag Network NCBA Convention Conversations brought to you by LongRange

