2016 ‘Strongest’ Great Falls Building Year Since 2008

Paced by a combination of commercial, manufacturing and retail development, Great Falls in 2016 “experienced probably its best construction year since the Great Recession began in 2008,” Great Falls Planning and Community Development Director Craig Raymond said. The value of new commercial construction projects begun during the first 11 months of 2016 was $49.9 million, up from $27.3 million during the same span in 2015.

