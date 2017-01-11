A Women’s March And ‘So Much More’: Thousands Expected At Human Rights Rally In Helena

More than 2,000 people from across Montana are planning to meet in Helena Jan. 21 to march to the Capitol in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington, D.C. The march falls on the day after the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump. Thousands of women are expected to march in Washington, D.C. the same day as the Helena event. The organizers of the national protest emphasized creating conversations regarding the plight of minorities and immigrant women.

(CLICK FOR MORE INFORMATION)