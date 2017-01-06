Agencies Volunteer To Return $5.5 Million To Help State Budget

Montana government agencies volunteered Thursday to return a combined $5.5 million that had been budgeted to them this year, which is about $15 million short of what Republican legislative finance leaders had been seeking to help the state’s bottom line. One after another, department heads appeared Thursday before the House Appropriations and Senate Finance and Claims committees, which had called on agencies to voluntarily relinquish what money they could spare. Most said their operations are as lean as can be, and any further cuts would be harmful to their operations and services they provide.

