Billings-Area Residents Lobby On Colstrip Closure, Pre-K Offerings, Highway Improvements

Up to a half-dozen upcoming teleconferences will make it easy for Billings-Area Residents to lobby their legislators without leaving town. Thursday’s first session, held at Montana State University Billings, saw people speak up about funding for early childhood education, infrastructure, highway improvements, workforce development, the planned closure of two Colstrip units, local jail capacities and state reimbursement rates, Medicaid funding and the state’s open meetings law, among other topics.

