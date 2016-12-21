Bozeman Again Earns Clean Marks On Annual Audit

An annual audit of Bozeman’s finances gave the city a clean bill of health this year, continuing a multi-year streak, an accountant with Anderson ZurMuehlen told city commissioners this week. The audit, which reviewed an annual financial report produced by city staff, found that the city’s financial statements conformed with accepted accounting principles, the auditors wrote in a letter to city leaders. According to city finance staff, receiving a clean audit opinion will make it easier for the city to take out debt at lower interest rates.

