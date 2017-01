Bozeman Nonprofit That Honors Fallen Soldiers Gaining National Exposure, With Help From Beer

Almost two years after it was formed, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to remembering fallen soldiers is making a name for itself across the country. Formed in late 2015 by U.S. Marine Corps veteran Seth Jordan, the Dog Tag Brewing Foundation, based in Bozeman, aims to support legacy organizations of fallen members of the military through grants and consulting work.

(CLICK FOR MORE INFORMATION)