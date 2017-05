Contaminated Sand Still Being Removed At Anaconda’s Benny Goodman Park

The removal of sand in Anaconda’s Benny Goodman Park continues. The sand is below the park to a depth of 18 inches, and it isn’t just the soil underneath the sand that is contaminated with arsenic and lead but the sand itself.

