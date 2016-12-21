Democrat Amanda Curtis Interested In U.S. House; Fagg, Graf Join Republican List

Butte Sen. Amanda Curtis is the first Democrat to express interest in running for Montana’s lone U.S. House seat should Republican Rep. Ryan Zinke become President-elect Donald Trump’s interior secretary. Curtis will seek her party’s nomination when county-level central committee members convene to select a candidate. That meeting won’t take place unless Zinke is confirmed by the U.S. Senate sometime after the Jan 20 presidential inauguration. Once Zinke resigns from the House, Montana wll have 85 to 100 days to fill the vacancy through a special election.