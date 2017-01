For 1st Time in 5 Years, No Murders In Yellowstone County

While several people died as a result of traffic incidents or negligent actions of others, local law enforcement have no identified a new murder in 2016. Yellowstone County has had at least one murder every year since 2010. Since 2011, the Yellowstone County Attorney’s office has charged at least 29 people with deliberate homicide or mitigated deliberate homicide. There were 10 slayings in the county in 2015 alone.

