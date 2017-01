FWP Proposes Purchase Of 425 Acres Along Bighorn River

Riparian habitat along the coveted Bighorn River north of Hardin is being proposed for acquisition by the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks. The 425 acres borders the south end of the 141-acre Grant Marsh Wildlife Management Area, creating a larger block of habitat for species ranging from whitetail deer to pheasant and waterfowl.

(CLICK FOR MORE INFORMATION)