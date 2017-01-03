Governor Calls For Bipartisanship, Says Montana Can Be ‘Shining Example’

Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock, after being sworn in to start his second term Monday, emphasized unity between his party and Republicans, who control the Legislature and took back three of the state’s five elected statewide offices in November’s election. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have said a tight state budget and shrinking revenues caused by a decline in oil, gas, and coal production will be the biggest issue of the session.

(CLICK FOR MORE INFORMATION)