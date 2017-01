Lack Of Funds Nip STEM Program In The Bud

Funds for Montana’s STEM Scholarship Program have dried up for this spring, as lottery revenues to sustain the program didn’t materialize, state education officials said Thursday. The amount of the scholarships, which at one time was to be $1,000 to new college students and $2,000 for returning students, has decreased as well. Most recently $500 was given to 500 new students and $1,000 to 250 returning students.

