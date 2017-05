Missoula County Fairgrounds Visitors Will Soon See Improvements

Missoula County Commissioners approved a $1.6 million budget for renovations to the fairgrounds and its facilities. There is no date set on when the work will begin, but this approval will allow planners to get a design together before the end of the year.

http://www.kpax.com/story/35550172/missoula-county-commissioners-approve-16m-fairground-renovation