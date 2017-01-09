Missoula’s Embattled Maclay Bridge Added To National Historic List

The National Park Service announced last week that the endangered, one-lane span in southwest Missoula was listed in the National Register of Historic Places on Dec. 20. It’s the first bridge over the Bitterroot River to make the list. According to the nomination, other than limited periods of closure due to floods, some iteration of a Maclay Bridge has been in continuous use since the early 1890s. Missoula County has owned it since 1894.

