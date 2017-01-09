Montana Team Recommends Hospitals Add Depression Screening To Patient Questionnaires

As part of a larger effort to address Montana’s decades-long place among the states with the highest suicide rates, state mental health officials are recommending a significant number of health care providers be trained in depression and suicide prevention screening. National studies have indicated that about 45% of Americans who die by suicide see a doctor or health care provider within a month of dying, and as many as 20% see one within 24 hours.

