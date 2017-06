Montana Worker Shortage Starts To Pinch State’s Employers

Montana is facing a workforce shortage that will put the unemployment rate below 2 percent by 2025, according to predictions by the Montana Department of Labor and Industry.

http://helenair.com/business/we-do-not-have-enough-human-beings-statewide-worker-shortage/article_47523b11-db7d-55d8-8173-3b928281e925.html