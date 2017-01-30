New Owner Aiming To Bring Stillwater Headquarters Back To Montana

Assuming Sibayne Gold closes its purchase of Stillwater Mining this spring, a top priority would be bringing top management back to southeast Montana, Sibayne CEO Neal Froneman said last week. Most, but not all top executives, will stay with the company, but Froneman would prefer they move out of their current Colorado corporate office and come back to Billings or Columbus, near the mining operations in the Beartooth foothills.

