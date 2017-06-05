News Site Politico Says Montana AG Tim Fox Won’t Challenge Tester in ’18

Montana Attorney General Tim Fox, a Republican, has decided not to run against Democratic Sen. Jon Tester in the November 2018 election, according to the national news magazine and website Politico. The authors of the piece, Kevin Robillard and Elena Schneider, quoted two unnamed GOP sources with knowledge of the decision.

