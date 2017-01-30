Proposed Montana Education Budget Ignores Governor’s Recommended Cuts

The Office of Public Instruction’s proposed budget nixes the majority of cuts proposed by both Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock and a GOP-majority appropriations subcommittee. Republican Superintendent Elsie Arntzen has presented her prorposed OPI budget for the 2019 biennium to the Joint Administrations Subcommittee on Education. In total, she proposes cutting about $3 million, a far cry from the $21 million Bullock proposed cutting ,and the $24 million in cuts proposed by the subcommittee.

