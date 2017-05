Montana Contestants Advance In The Scripps National Spelling Bee

The nation’s best young spellers are gathering in Maryland for the annual Scripps National spelling bee. The contest features 291 spellers who each get a chance to spell two words on stage. Aidan Veress, 13, of Gardiner, is representing Montana.

http://www.ktvq.com/story/35555131/wyoming-and-montana-contestants-advance-in-the-scripps-national-spelling-bee