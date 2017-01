Whitefish Ski Resort Records Busiest Day Ever

Whitefish Mountain Resort last weekend recorded its busiest day ever on the slopes. The resort on Friday, Dec. 30 saw 8,601 skiers and snowboarders, smashing the Dec. 28, 2014 record of 8,144. Last week also saw the third-busiest day in the mountain’s history, reaching 8,071 on Wed., Dec. 28. The resort has only topped 8,000 skier visits three times.

