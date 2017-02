Yellowstone Bison Death Tally Likely More Than 570

Wildlife managers estimate more than 570 Yellowstone bison have been killed so far this winter between hunters and the annual ship to slaughter, according to state and federal bison management documents. The numbers show that bison managers have already surpassed 2016’s confirmed death tally of 534 and are inching toward their goal of removing 1,300 from the Yellowstone herd.

(CLICK FOR MORE INFORMATION)