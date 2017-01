Zinke Confirmation For Interior Secretary Postponed Indefinitely

The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee said Monday night that it was delaying a vote on the nomination of Rep. Ryan Zinke to become Interior Secretary. Zinke, who was just elected to his second term as Montana’s lone member of the House, had appeared to emerge unscathed from his confirmation hearing and had been predicted to be on a path to easy confirmation.

