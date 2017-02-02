2016 Symbol of Excellence Winners Announced at MPPC’s Annual Meeting

The Montana Pork Producers Council (MPPC) and MSU Extension announced the 2016 Symbol of Excellence winners at the MPPC’s Annual Meeting on January 19, 2017. A total of 1,620 hogs were entered into the contest with 255 hogs qualifying for Symbol of Excellence.

Youth exhibitors and hog breeders who were recognized in the Light Symbol of Excellence Category are:

1. Shane Friede, Blaine County (Habets Show Pigs, hog breeder)

2. Ashley Mock, Lake County (Hudson Family Show Pigs, hog breeder)

3. Lucy Horne, Broadwater County (Rauser Durocs, hog breeder)

4. Taylor Barcus, Ravalli County (Brandy King, hog breeder)

5. Braden Pulvermacher, Sheridan County (Chrissy Hopf, hog breeder)

6. Brooklyn Foust, Lake County (Kootenai Creek Show Pigs, hog breeder)

7. Kora LaBrie, Phillips County (Teri Horinek, hog breeder)

8. Boone Stratford, Sanders County (Bryan Brown, hog breeder)

9. Jayden Nachtsheim, Lewis and Clark County (Hugh Braaten, hog breeder)

10. Karra Lohr, Marias Fair (Rimrock Colony, hog breeder)

Youth exhibitors and hog breeders who were recognized in the Heavy Symbol of Excellence Category are:

1. Kaitlyn Pavlik, Gallatin County (Lindy Hinkelman, hog breeder)

2. Kelli O’Neill, Cascade County (Habets Show Pigs, hog breeder)

3. Caleigh Green, Phillips County (Hartland Colony, hog breeder)

4. Jay Yoder, Sheridan County (Chrissy Hopf, hog breeder)

5. Sara Thies, Marias Fair (Horizon Colony, hog breeder)

6. Addisyn Bengtson, Marias Fair (Alyssa Gruszie, hog breeder)

7. Alanna Tangen, Lewis and Clark County (Rauser Durocs, hog breeder)

8. Luke Willekes, Teton County (Midway Colony, hog breeder)

9. Jocelyn Ott, Sweet Grass County (Ott’s Pigs, hog breeder)

10. Madeline Montgomery, Rosebud-Treasure County (Faye Wilson, hog breeder)

The Symbol of Excellence program was initiated in 1984 as a joint effort between the MSU Extension and Montana Pork Producers Council as a means of recognizing youth and swine breeders who select and raise market hogs that meet carcass merit standards and who demonstrate a commitment to excellence in producing quality pork products.

Data is collected from carcass evaluations from county fairs across Montana. The Symbol of Excellence data and standards are reviewed by MSU Extension and Montana Pork Producers Council to adjust carcass criteria to meet industry standards. The Symbol of Excellence standards are based upon live weight, hot carcass weight, backfat, loin area, marbling, color, wetness, and firmness.

For more information regarding the Symbol of Excellence program, contact Rose Malisani, MSU Cascade County Extension at (406) 454-6980.

Source: MSU Extension and Montana Pork Producers Council