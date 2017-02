American Sheep Industry Prepares Producers for New Veterinary Feed Directive

For livestock producers, the new year brought some big changes in that all medically important antibiotics to be used in feed or water for food animal species requires a Veterinary Feed Directive (VFD) or a prescription.

With more on what this means for the U.S. Sheep Industry, here’s a special feature from the Northern Ag Network’s Russell Nemetz.

Source: Northern Ag Network