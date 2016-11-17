Breakthrough Ag Technology from MSU Registered for Commercial Use

From MSU News Service

BOZEMAN – A naturally occurring bacterium discovered by Montana State University has been registered for commercial use and sale by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for its impressive plant-disease fighting capabilities.

This is the first time MSU has had a technology registered by the EPA for commercial use, a significant milestone in the university’s research and technology transfer history. Canada has published an intent to register the bacterium for use and other countries are expected to follow suit.

The disease-fighting bacterium, BmJ WG, was discovered and named “Bacillus mycoides isolate J” by Barry Jacobsen, associate director of the Montana Agricultural Experiment Station and professor of plant sciences and plant pathology in MSU’s College of Agriculture. It is currently licensed for use by Certis USA, one of the world’s leading manufacturers and distributors of biotreatments for plant pests and diseases.

Jacobsen originally isolated the bacterium in 1994 from a field of sugar beets near Sidney, Montana that had been devastated by a catastrophic Cercospora leaf spot outbreak. Jacobsen’s early research showed the bacterium activated the natural immune defenses of plants against bacterial, viral and fungal diseases.

CLICK HERE to read more