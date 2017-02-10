Domestic and Wild Sheep Interests Colaborating to Find Solutions

The Montana Wool Growers Association, Montana Wild Sheep Foundation and the Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks are sponsoring a symposium to discuss the state of sheep in Montana, both domestic and wild. In addition, researchers share insight on what is known when it comes to disease. The groups have used this event to start an open dialogue as ranchers, conservationist, outdoorsmen and researchers to work collaboratively.

