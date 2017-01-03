Fine Tuning Your Best Nutrient Management

Today’s low commodity prices leave little margin for error with nutrient management programs, but making major adjustments in down markets can seem risky. In reality, it only takes fine tuning your best nutrient management practices to ensure your crop is getting the right balance of uptake and utilization.

Verdesian Life Sciences Todd Carpenter shares more with the Northern Ag Network on these principles to help producers in times of low commodities.

