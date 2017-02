Montana Cattlewomen Advocating for the Cattle Industry

During the 2017 Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show Baker, Montana’s Wanda Pinnow was elected as the Vice President of the American National Cattlewomen. She shared with the Northern Ag Networks Lane Nordlund the mission of the AMNC.

© Northern Ag Network-Lane Nordlund 2017

NCBA Convention Conversations brought to you by LongRange