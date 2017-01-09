MSU and UW to Host Barley and Sugarbeet Symposium

BILLINGS, MT (January 9, 2017) – Montana State University, in conjunction with the University of Wyoming, will host a malt barley and sugarbeet symposium Jan. 10-11 at the Big Horn Resort in Billings.

Mike Killen with MillerCoors is one of the organizers and talked with the Northern Ag Network’s Russell Nemetz about this year’s symposium.

Pesticide applicator credits will be available. Symposium registration and a full agenda is available online at http://www.msuextension.org/pspp/.

Pre-registration is $20 per day or $40 for both days. On-site registration is $25 per day. A special hotel rate of $89 is available before Dec. 26.

For more information, contact Jessica Rupp, MSU assistant professor of plant sciences and plant pathology and Extension plant pathologist specialist, at jessica.rupp@montana.edu or (406) 994-5572.

Source: Russell Nemetz-Northern Ag Network & MSU