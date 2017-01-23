MSU Extension Offers Free Farm Management Workshops

From MSU News Service

BOZEMAN – Montana State University Extension economists George Haynes, Kate Fuller and Eric Belasco will offer free farm management workshops in four Montana communities in February and March.

The two-and-a-half day workshops will cover: risk management, focusing on crop and livestock insurance; grain and cattle marketing, focusing on hedging, forward contracting and other marketing alternatives; finance and accounting, focusing on record keeping and financial analysis; and agricultural policy, focusing on farm programs and changes in farm policy. Video presentations will address estate planning and crop and livestock production issues.

The farm management workshops will be held at the following locations on the following dates:

Wolf Point, Feb. 20-22, in the Dumont Building, Fort Peck Community College, Wolf Point campus

Lame Deer, March 2-4, at Chief Dull Knife College, Room 2015, 1 College Dr.

Browning, March 7 (risk management and cattle marketing only), in the Blackfeet Tribal Conference Room in the Roland Kennerly Building (the new addition northwest of the Blackfeet Tribal Office), Government Square

Sidney, March 13-14, at Richland County MSU Extension, 1499 N. Central Ave.

Participation in the Wolf Point, Lame Deer and Sidney workshops will satisfy the requirements for Farm Service Agency production and financial management training.

There is no cost to attend the workshops.

To register, contact Keri Hayes at (406) 994-3511 or khayes@montana.edu or George Haynes at (406) 994-5012 or haynes@montana.edu.