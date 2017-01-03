MSU Extension to Host Agriculture Family Business Workshop, Jan. 24 in Broadus

BOZEMAN – Montana State University Extension, along with the Powder River Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture and a local estate planning committee, will host a family business workshop with Jolene Brown from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Powder River District High School, located at 500 Trautman Ave., in Broadus.

Brown is a nationally known speaker, farmer and business woman who co-owns and operates a corn and soybean farm in eastern Iowa. Her presentation, “Top Ten Mistakes That Break Up a Family Business,” will include take-home tools to assist in the transition and succession of a family business.

Brown will also moderate a panel discussion with key local business advisers, including Melissa Billing, from Gardner and Billing CPAs; Mark Cain, from Cornerstone Financial; and Janette Krutzfeldt Jones, from Krutzfeldt and Jones, LLP. The panel will take audience questions and share their unique perspectives related to estate planning.

“(Brown) serves as a catalyst for those difficult, but necessary conversations that need to take place between family members working together in any business, but especially in a farm or ranch business,” said Powder River Extension Agent and Chair, Mary Rumph.

“We highly encourage multi-generational attendance,” said Julie Riley, Powder River Extension agent. “It is key to successfully implementing the principles identified by Brown.”

The cost is $25 per family business before Jan. 17, or $30 at the door. A family business includes spouses, partners, children, in-laws and anyone else involved in the family operation, according to the Powder River Extension office. For more information see: http://cms.msuextension.org/powderriver/AgFamilyBusinessWorkshop.html.

To register for the workshop, call (406) 436-2424 or email powderriver@montana.edu.

Brown will also be the keynote speaker at the annual Agriculture Appreciation Day banquet, sponsored by the Powder River Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture. The banquet and keynote are free to the public and will follow the workshop at 6:30 p.m. at the Broadus Community Center, located at 300 S. Wilbur St.

For more information, contact the Powder River Extension Office at (406) 436-2424.

Source; MSU News