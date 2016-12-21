MT Dept. of Agriculture Requesting Specialty Crop Block Grant Applications

Helena, Mont. – The Montana Department of Agriculture is now accepting applications for an estimated $1.3 million in federal funding available through the Specialty Crop Block Grant (SCBG) program. This competitive grant program is designed to expand markets for Montana specialty crops.

Montana’s SCBG program is available for projects solely enhancing the competitiveness of Montana specialty crops. Specialty crops include fruits and vegetables, peas, and lentils, as well as horticulture and nursery crops, including floriculture.

“The growth in Montana’s Specialty Crop Block Grant program is allowing for a broader scope of projects, increased research funding, and greater diversification of Montana’s agriculture industry. We look forward to reviewing new, innovative applications” said Department Director Ron de Yong.

Eligible projects include education, marketing, improving distribution systems, development of good agricultural practices, pest and disease control, variety development, and improving production practices. Technical assistance calls will be held on February 1 and 15, 2017. For more information, visit http://agr.mt.gov/SpecialtyCropBlockGrants.

State and/or local organizations, government entities, producer associations, academia, community based organizations, and other specialty crop stakeholders are eligible to apply either as single entities or in combined efforts.

Grant proposals are due to the Montana Department of Agriculture by 5:00 p.m. MST on February 22, 2017. For more information, eligibility guidelines, technical assistance and resources, visit scbg.mt.gov or contact Jim Auer, Specialty Crop Block Grant Program Manager, at (406) 444-5424.

Source: Montana Department of Agriculture