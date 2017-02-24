Society for Range Management honors Big Horn County educator

Big Horn County extension educator Mae Smith received an Outstanding Young Range Professional Award at the Society for Range Management’s (SRM) annual meeting in St. George, Utah, Jan. 29-Feb. 2.

The award recognizes members exhibiting superior performance and leadership potential in any range-related area, the SRM stated.

A University of Wyoming Extension range educator, she is based in Big Horn County and serves northwest Wyoming. She is president of the Wyoming Section of the SRM. Smith has co-chaired the SRM’s Undergraduate Range Management Exam committee since 2009, has been on the Rangeland Cup Committee and been an active committee member for the Wyoming Resource Education Days since 2012.

Smith received the Young Range Professional Award from the Wyoming Section in 2015 for demonstrating extraordinary potential and promise as a leader of range management and received the National Association of County Agriculture Agents’ Achievement Award in 2015, also an early career excellence award.

Smith joined UW Extension in June 1, 2011.

Source: University of Wyoming Extension