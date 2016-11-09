The Impact to Agriculture with a Trump Victory

by Chris Clayton, DTN Ag Policy Editor

WASHINGTON (DTN) — In an election result that may have seemed unfathomable just two years ago, a restless and divided United States chose Donald Trump to be its 45th president.

The election will go down as one of the most stunning and sweeping victories in U.S. history as Trump and Republicans took both the presidency from Democrats and potentially both chambers of Congress.

Trump declared victory in the early morning. “While the campaign is over, the work is just beginning,” Trump told supporters.

It became decisive as Pennsylvania was called for Trump just after 12:30 a.m. Central time, according to Associated Press. At that point, Trump was at 265 electoral votes and just five away from capturing 270. Still, at 1 a.m., Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman, John Podesta, came out and told Clinton supporter that the campaign would wait until all the votes were counted and Clinton would not come out and speak.

Beyond defying most conventional political norms, Trump’s campaign attacked the global trade economy and U.S. immigration. That resonated in rural America and turned pre-election polling on its head. Clearly, political elites — particularly professional pollsters — underestimated Trump’s strength in rural America and the influence it would have on the presidential race.

CLICK HERE to read more