Who Is Sonny Perdue?

by Chris Clayton DTN Ag Policy Editor

OMAHA (DTN) — After extensive deliberation, President Donald Trump named former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue as his nominee for Agriculture secretary Last week.

In a statement, Trump noted Perdue “embraced polices under which Georgia farmers have thrived,” and Perdue would bring that same level of success to USDA. “Perdue is deeply in touch with the concerns of American farmers and will fight for their prosperity,” the transition team stated.

“Sonny Perdue is going to accomplish great things as Secretary of Agriculture,” Trump said. “From growing up on a farm to being governor of a big agriculture state, he has spent his whole life understanding and solving the challenges our farmers face, and he is going to deliver big results for all Americans who earn their living off the land.”

Perdue, 70, fills out the final cabinet position just one day before Trump’s inauguration. Perdue was governor of Georgia from 2003 to 2011, but he also has a long history in the grain and feed industry as a founding partner for AGrow Star, a grain business with 11 elevator locations across Georgia and South Carolina. AGrow Star grew out a grain and fertilizer business Perdue’s family built that later bought and merged with a group of grain elevators in 2000 that had been called Milner Grain.

“I am proud and honored to be joining President-elect Trump’s administration as his Secretary of Agriculture,” Perdue said. “Beginning as a simple Georgia farm boy, making sure Americans who make their livelihood in the agriculture industry are thriving is near and dear to my heart, and I’m going to champion the concerns of American agriculture and work tirelessly to solve the issues facing our farm families in this new role.”

Even before the official announcement, several major agricultural groups praised the announcement. Zippy Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau Federation and a Georgia farmer, stated that Perdue’s nomination “is welcome news to the nation’s farmers and ranchers” and would provide a strong voice for agriculture.

