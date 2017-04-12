30 Years in Broadcasting Rocky Has a New First

Well in my 30 plus years in broadcasting this is a first for me. The first time I have ever interviewed someone as young as 8!

8 Year old first grader Ethan Rivas of Glendive who’s parents are Alex and Kayla Rivas. He won the state Elks Hoop Shoot and the regional’s. Now he heads to Chicago for the national championship. And what’s it take to become a free throw champion? Ethan tries to make 22 out of 25 free throws in each session.

At the state competition Ethan made 18 out of 25 to win the title. Recently in Rapid City, SD he shot 23 out of 25 and was tied for first place. In the final shoot out Ethan went a perfect 5 for 5 to advance to the National Competition!

The 2017 National Elk’s Hoop Shoot Free Throw contest will take place at DePaul University in Chicago on April 22nd. Ethan is one of three from Montana competing this year. The other contestants are Fischer Brown of Manhattan and National Champion Bailey Finn of Big Timber. Overall Montana has had 7 Elks Hoop Shoot National Champions!

Listen to Ethan’s Interview with Rocky Erickson here.