30 Years Later, Central Girls Still The Best Ever!

30 years later, still the best ever

Memories fade as time goes by, but I will never forget a team that dominated Montana girls basketball 30 years ago.

Back in 1987, I convinced my boss Herm Elenbaas that KURL Radio should broadcast the State A girls basketball tournament in Havre. It marked my first state event as a young announcer and the beginning of a long, successful run for KURL in Montana high school sports.

In my mind, that weekend in Havre was historic for another reason. Some folks may disagree, but I consider the 1987 Billings Central squad — led by Shannon Cate and coached by Larry Tocci — is the best girls basketball team in Montana prep history.

Entering the 1987 season, the Lady Rams were already coming off back-to-back State A titles. But the talent-laden ’87 squad took to an even higher level. Several went on to play college basketball, including four at the NCAA Division I level!

Shannon Cate went on to become the all-time leading scorer for the Montana Lady Griz. Jenni Travel played at Notre Dame, Nicole Cronk at Harvard and Ann Berry at Nevada-Reno, where she led all Division I players in rebounding one season.

Just how good were the Lady Rams of 1987? Well, they had several opportunities to score more than 100 points, but Coach Tocci did not allow that to happen. Central’s closest game all season was its season opener, a 54-40 win over Belgrade in the Lewistown tip-off tournament.

The Lady Rams defeated Billings West 54-34 and Billings Senior 64-33 during their perfect 18-0 regular season, in which their average margin of victory was a whopping 33 points!

But they were just getting started. At the Eastern A divisional in Sidney, Central defeated Laurel 84-14 in the first round and downed Colstrip 75-30 in the semifinals, advancing to meet Glendive in the championship game.

After outlasting Miles City in the longest girls basketball game in Montana history — six overtimes — in their semifinal game, tragedy struck the Glendive team. Following their win, coach Fen Wilkinson and the Lady Red Devils returned home to learn that the parents and grandmother of freshman standout Sherri Brooks had been brutally murdered at their home.

Stop and think for a moment what that group of young ladies was dealing with. After debating whether or not to play the championship game, the Lady Red Devils took the court and were defeated by Central, 59-17.

After a weekend off for Thanksgiving, Central and Glendive headed to Havre for the State A tournament. The Lady Rams kept rolling, defeating Lewistown 52-26 in the first round and Livingston 66-29 in the semifinals. That semifinal performance is one that I will never forget — with Cate playing at the top of a 1-2-2 zone defense, Central held Livingston scoreless until just three minutes remained in the first half!

The championship game was a rematch of the Eastern A title game, and Glendive battled the Lady Rams to a much closer contest before falling 61-40.

Cate & Co. finished a perfect 24-0 in claiming their State A three-peat, and the average margin of victory in the Lady Rams’ six postseason games was a remarkable 40 points!

The “best ever” in any sport is always up for debate, and that’s one of the things I love about sports. But for my money, this debate is closed — the 1987 Billings Central squad is the best high school girls basketball team this state has ever seen.