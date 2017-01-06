Amazing 3 Pointer in Frazer!
Had a great time in Frazer last night calling the Poplar game for Nemont. Check this play out….Miss Hailee Fourstar of Frazer was attempting to make a pass from half court…but instead she made a long three pointer!
