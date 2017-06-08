An Amazing Player… Sofia Styles

She’s a two-time Gatorade Player of the Year, she played in 4 state championship games and her four-year win loss record at Malta is 100-4! She is also the current state record holder in assists. I sat down with Sofia Styles to ask her where her love of basketball came from.

Sofia says that being from Malta, “you just grow up in a gym really.” One of the most amazing stats in high school basketball today, Malta and Fairfield girls have combined to win the last 11 state class B titles and in 7 of those seasons they played against each other in the title games! Sofia says the rivalry is “amazing, any basketball game I got to play against Fairfield will be one of my best memories of my entire life.” Not only is Miss Styles great at basketball but she also excels in track & field she has won 8 gold medals at state track, including winning the triple jump title 4 years in a row! Be sure to look for Sofia in the Montana-Wyoming All Star Basketball games on Friday June 9th in Sheridan Wyoming at 5:30pm and on Saturday June 10th at Rocky Mountain College in Billings at 5:30pm. You can listen to the games LIVE here.