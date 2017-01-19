Basketball Is Strong In Dillon!

So how about the game of basketball in Dillon these days? Any way you look at it, it’s very impressive! Right now the Dillon boys are unbeaten at 9-0 and the top ranked team in class “A”! While the Dillon girls are 7-2 and ranked 5th!

Plus both of the college programs in Dillon are nationally ranked! The men’s team is 16-2 and ranked 9th this week, while the women are 14-3 and ranked 25th! Add it all up and the four basketball programs in the city of Dillon are a combined 46-7!