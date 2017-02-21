Brendan Howard Is Getting Close To The Record!

Only 29 young man have ever scored 2,000 or more points in a high school basketball career…none have been off a “AA” team! Why? Well several reasons but number one freshman seldom have the opportunity to play at the “AA” level! Second bigger schools also play fewer games than class “C” and class “B”.

Well Brendan Howard of Great Falls High is on pace this season to become the first “AA” player to score 2,000 points! He needs just 17 this weekend to become the all time leading scorer among “AA” players! The record was set almost 50 years ago by 6-11 Brent Wilson of Flathead High at 1,930 points!

Listen to this interview with Brendan and his dad and head coach Bob Howard.