Universal Athletic All Sports Award!

Each year Universal Athletic hands out four All Sports Awards, one for each of the four classifications! Winning the “AA” honor for this past school year was Bozeman. The Hawks won six state titles, winning both state tennis titles, both in cross country, girls golf and girls soccer!

Taking home the class “A” All Sports Award was Billings Central. The Rams won four state championships and finished third in three others. Winning in class “B” was Fairfield while Belt took home the “C” award.