Columbia Falls Great Sportsmanship!

Hats off to the administrators at Colombia Falls High School. What they did this week needs to be recognized as outstanding sportsmanship. You see the Colombia Falls Wildcats were scheduled to play Corvallis on Saturday afternoon in the first round of the class “A” football playoffs. But that was also the same day and time that Corvallis was hosting Belgrade in the state “A” soccer championship. Plus the star soccer player for Corvallis Cayden Ayers is also the place kicker on the football team. So with that conflict in mind Colombia Falls officials have moved the post season football contest to Friday night.

Now Cayden will be able to play in both. You see he is outstanding in both! Last weekend he kicked the game winning field goal in the closing seconds as Corvallis got by Stevensville 30-27! Also in the that game Cayden was good from 37 and 42 yards out. Than the very next day in the state soccer semifinals in a thrilling overtime win against Billings Central Mr. Ayers scored all 4 goals in a 4-3 win!