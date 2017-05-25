Deming Twins Football, Basketball and Now Track Stars!

All state in football, basketball and the best in the state in track! Now days it is especially rare at the “AA” level to see a lot of three sport athletes! But to be outstanding in all three….well that is really something. Braydon and Bryson Deming who both play football for the Griz are also two of the very best in the state in the shot put and discus. Braydon who won in the shot a year ago is ranked third this year, twin brother Bryson is second with a throw of over 58 feet! Than in the discus Braydon in listed second while Bryson is third. Think of the rivalry that these two have this season in track!

Check out this interview that I had with the famed Deming Twins.