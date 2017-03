Eastern “A” Super Divisional Gets Into The Top Three

Once again the 2017 Eastern “A” Super Divisional was a huge success! On Saturday night the attendance was more than 6,000 with the overall attendance at the event close to 20,000! Overall the Eastern “A” grossed $183,787 and that is number three on the all time list! Last year this event set the all time record at $194,406, second on the all time list is the 2010 combined state “AA” at Metra in Billings at $183,787!